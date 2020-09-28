With an eye on changing weather and pandemic, Dabur introduces 'Vedic Suraksha Tea' to boost immunity

It contains five ayurvedic herbs and comes in black and green tea variants too.
A human body’s immunity does not respond well to stressful stimuli. In this case, the duo of Coronavirus and changing weather has put our immunity levels on a state of constant alert and threatens to make us fall sick quicker.
Dabur, the Indian consumer goods company, has responded to this need with a product that’s ubiquitous across India - tea. But, it’s not simple tea but called “Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea”.
As per the product description on Amazon, it contains the goodness of 5 ayurvedic herbs which help boost immunity:
1. Tulsi - helps relieve stress antioxidant action
2. Kali Mirch - immune modulator helps relieve congestion
3. Daalchini - good for metabolism good for digestive health
4. Kishmish - good for heart health helps relieve fatigue
5. Shunthi - good for respiratory health good for brain health
And yes, it’s available in Green Tea and Black Tea variants too.
As per The Hindu Business Line report in August, Dabur had rolled out over 40 products since the pandemic broke out this year and “Most of them were immunity-boosting products or hygiene products such as sanitisers that were linked to customer needs during the pandemic.” Recently, the company forayed into the edible oil market and introduced cold-pressed mustard oil.