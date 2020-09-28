With an eye on changing weather and pandemic, Dabur introduces 'Vedic Suraksha Tea' to boost immunity

View this post on Instagram

Be prepared for all the googlies this weather throws at you. Have Vedic Suraksha Tea and work towards building a stronger immune system. Shop Now:Â Link in Bio . . . #DaburVedicSurakshaTea #EkCupImmunity #powerof5herbs #immunity #tea #tealover #refreshing #rejuvanate #ayurveda #Blackpepper #health #beverage #healthylifestlye #teablogger #foodstagram #stayfit #newlaunch #ipl