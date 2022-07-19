With Godrej Magic body wash, GCPL brings sustainability to the masses

Most companies launch a bodywash variant of their soap. For example, Dove has a bodywash similar to its soap or Pears has a bodywash just as it's soap. However, Godrej launched this bodywash under Magic and not its Godrej No.1 or Cinthol brand. Godrej Magic is a ready-to-mix brand. In 2018, under the ‘Magic’ portfolio, India’s first powder-to-liquid handwash - Godrej Magic Handwash was launched. Expanding the range, Godrej Magic Bodywash, is the second addition to the Magic range.