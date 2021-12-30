"With its quirky content, Bombay Shaving Company will be ‘Coke Studio’ equivalent in hair removal space": AVP Siddha Jain

Even before girls hit the age where they can finally start removing their body hair, they are met with unsolicited advice from all quarters. An aunty says one should only wax at home. A cousin insists that shaving gives the best results. The parlour didi has her own two pence worth- threading is the only way out on the face as a razor will give you a masculine stubble. Then there are the peers who suggest everything from hair removal creams to trimmers. By the time she is ready for her first hair removal experience she is quite confused on who to listen to.