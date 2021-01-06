"Women are much more conscious about ensuring sanitisation of clothes": Whirlpool, Kantar report

The survey was conducted with a sample size of 500 individuals (men and women) aged 28-40 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.
Whirlpool India facilitated a survey with Kantar to understand how consumers are responding to the hygiene and sanitation of their clothes. In the current environment, people the world over are concerned about keeping themselves and their surroundings germ-free and sanitised. Extra precautions are being taken every step of the way to minimise interaction with the outside world.
The detailed survey was conducted with a sample size of 500 individuals (men and women) aged 28-40 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The primary objective of the survey was to arrive at hard-hitting facts on consumer’s awareness around cleanliness of clothes and its implication in today’s time.
The survey revealed that 97 per cent of the consumers feel that the importance of sanitisation has increased. The frequency with which they wash their clothes has gone up for 87 per cent of the consumers. The other stark findings of the survey include:
Clothes worn outside home tops the list of objects feared to carry germs, with 93 per cent endorsements. The other carriers of germs include:
Any surface areas like lifts, railings, etc., and home delivered food (92 per cent)
Footwear (88 per cent)
Bags (83 per cent)
Mobile phones and money (82 per cent)
In the current situation, 82 per cent of the respondents claimed that they are worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside. The other worries include:
Sanitisation of hands and surfaces (80 per cent)
Sanitisation of clothes (78 per cent)
Falling sick (76 per cent)
Lack of adequate medical help (73 per cent)
Increase in household chores (72 per cent)
People from Mumbai are most worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside, at 89 per cent, followed by Chennai and Kolkata
87 per cent of the respondents claim that worrying has led to increase in washing of clothes for the following reasons:
To maintain hygiene and cleanliness (91 per cent)
To keep kids and elderly family members safe from germs/allergens (83 per cent)
Prevention from falling sick (82 per cent)
Washing clothes worn outside after single wear (81 per cent)
79 per cent of the respondents claim that hot water helps in sanitising clothes, along with ‘effective cleaning’ and ‘removal of tough stains’
88 per cent of the consumers in Chennai believe hot water cleans clothes more effectively, the highest among other regions
Significantly higher number of female respondents (82 per cent) feel that hot water will help sanitise ‘kid’s toys, bedding and clothes’, more than males (73 per cent)
Respondents claimed that germs/allergen in clothes can be removed by washing it with:
Detergent (82 per cent)
Hot water (76 per cent)
Disinfectant (71 per cent)
Using home remedies (43 per cent)
73 per cent of the consumers claimed that they use hot water to wash only certain type of clothes such as:
Clothes with tough stains (91 per cent)
Baby clothes (86 per cent)
Clothes used in kitchen (85 per cent)
96 per cent of the consumers claimed that they will consider buying a washing machine that has an advanced option for sanitising clothes as well
In fact, 98 per cent of the consumers are even willing to pay premium while buying a washing machine with sanitisation feature, rather than on other consumer appliances like AC, refrigerator, etc., shown to respondents
93 per cent of the consumers believe that different water temperature is required for cleaning different type of clothes
80 per cent of the consumers believe that washing clothes in a washing machine with hot water is the best way to remove stains and sanitise clothes
However, only 20 per cent of these respondents claim to use hot water wash for all types of clothes
‘Safe’ is the word that consumers associate with the feeling that their washing machine can help remove germs/allergens (79 per cent)
Women are much more conscious about ensuring sanitisation of clothes
Significantly higher number of female respondents (81 per cent) have done online search to understand how to sanitise their clothes than male (72 per cent) respondents
There is relatively higher concern among moms (85 per cent) on the worry of germs getting carried in from outside
75 per cent working women are more aware and highly concerned through online search on improving sanitisation
More working women (82 per cent) believe that hot water helps in sanitising clothes