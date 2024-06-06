Women's Handball League signs multi-year deal with Nivia Sports as official ball and kit sponsor

"The Indian Women's handball team is currently ranked 5th in Asia, and our ambition is to see them reach new heights, with the potential to qualify for the 2032 Olympics. We believe that using top-notch balls, gear, and equipment will significantly boost the sport's popularity. The Women's Premier League will be instrumental in this journey. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it is a strategic alliance in our mission to elevate handball in India and across Southeast Asia," added Rajesh Kharabanda, managing director of Nivia—the official ball partner of India’s top football league and holder of a 70% market share in football.