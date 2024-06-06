Women's Handball League signs multi-year deal with Nivia Sports as official ball and kit sponsor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The league is scheduled to take place in January 2025.
The Women's Handball League (WHL), promoted by Pavna Sports Venture, announced its partnership with homegrown sports equipment manufacturing brand Nivia Sports as its strategic partner to develop the game in India as well as the official ball, equipment, and kit sponsor in a multi-year deal ahead of the league, which is scheduled to take place in January 2025.
As Southeast Asia’s first women’s handball league, it will feature prominent players from India, along with those from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. The league, which will be played under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation and supported by the Asian Handball Federation, is set to feature six franchise teams in its inaugural edition.
While this partnership aims to transform the handball landscape in India by creating significant opportunities for athletes and fostering the growth of the sport from grassroots to elite and league levels, specifically for women’s handball, it will also work closely to develop India as a handball hub in the run-up to the 2032 Olympics.
Pavna Sports Venture, the league promoters, have already committed a substantial investment over the next three years to focus on talent identification, infrastructure development, and the creation of top-notch coaching facilities for the game at the grassroots level. With the help of this partnership, they also aim to identify India’s most talented handball players and extensively enhance the visibility of the game across India.
"This strategic alliance with Nivia Sports will be a major milestone in our quest to position handball as a leading Olympic Sport in India. By partnering with a brand synonymous with excellence, we are set to establish world-class standards that will elevate the Women’s League and the sport as a whole. This collaboration will also enhance the quality of play at every level, from grassroots initiatives to elite competitions, and inspire countless young athletes to embrace handball. Together, we envision a future where handball flourishes as a premier sport, cultivating the next generation of champions," said Priya Jain, executive director of Pavna Industries and chairperson of Pavna Sports Venture.
This partnership will also help Nivia create new markets across the country as well as the Southeast Asian region. WHL will be a great platform for this homegrown brand to showcase top-class handballs and provide an opportunity for research and development to innovate and market world-class handball products globally, as it has been doing for other sports including football, basketball, and volleyball.
"The Indian Women's handball team is currently ranked 5th in Asia, and our ambition is to see them reach new heights, with the potential to qualify for the 2032 Olympics. We believe that using top-notch balls, gear, and equipment will significantly boost the sport's popularity. The Women's Premier League will be instrumental in this journey. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it is a strategic alliance in our mission to elevate handball in India and across Southeast Asia," added Rajesh Kharabanda, managing director of Nivia—the official ball partner of India’s top football league and holder of a 70% market share in football.
They are also FIFA-certified football manufacturers in India. As part of multiple initiatives taken up by the Women’s Handball League to promote and develop handball and scouring young and talented Indian players for the upcoming league, WHL has also initiated the "Future Handball Champions Program." With the help of Nivia, they aim to conduct multiple talent hunt programs across the country to tap and nurture young talents and also aim to make sport more accessible, with special emphasis on advancing women's handball in the country.