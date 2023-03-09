Wondrlab creates brand identity and communication for UP Warriorz

The anthem talks about how the UP Warriorz’s side is a unique set-up and are well-equipped, in all departments.
The UP Warriorz brought to the fore a stomach for a fight and lit up the first weekend of the inaugural edition of the 2023 Women’s Premier League with some scintillating performances.
And off the field, the UP Warriorz have cranked up the style quotient by a few notches, as they launched their team anthem, called #UPWarriorzUttarDega. The anthem which is an original track and has infectious beats and rousing lyrics is a tribute to the team’s ability to fight and respond when faced with any kind of situation.
The song also shines the spotlight on the fact that the UP Warriorz can emerge victorious in the face of stiff competition.
The UP Warriorz represent the land of brave warriors and the some of the most iconic battles in Indian history and the song and the team draw inspiration from the likes of Jhansi Ki Rani. The UP Warriorz are ready to conquer every challenge that dares to cross her path.
The team’s anthem comes along with a film that celebrates how the Women’s Premier League has spread the cricket fever and cheer across the state.
The anthem was produced in collaboration with Wondrlab.