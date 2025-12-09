Wondrlab expands Hector into US and Japan as brand adoption grows

Wondrlab has announced that its commerce-media platform Hector now works with more than 350 brands across ecommerce, quick commerce and digital retail. The company said the platform has grown from an internal tech initiative to one that now supports over Rs 3,500 crore in ad investments for large digital-first and enterprise advertisers.

Hector has also received ISO certification and SOC compliance, allowing it to be deployed at scale by enterprise clients with defined data-governance requirements. The company said this foundation has supported its expansion into international markets, with the United States emerging as its second growth centre, followed by Japan.

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder, Wondrlab Network, said: “Hector’s trajectory reaffirms Wondrlab’s founding belief that India can create world-class platforms, not as a support function to marketing, but as the primary engine of business transformation. Our platform-first thesis has always been about building scalable IP that delivers real commercial outcomes for brands. The adoption of Hector by over 200 clients, and its expansion into markets like the US and Japan, shows that Indian engineering and product thinking can compete, and win, on a global stage. This is the next chapter of Wondrlab’s ambition creating globally relevant technology out of India, at scale.”

Meher Patel, founder, Neon and Hector AI, said: “Our goal from day one was to build a next-generation commerce-media platform that delivers measurable outcomes at scale. The response from our ecommerce and quick-commerce partners from Amazon, Flipkart to Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto, has been incredible. Taking this technology to markets like the US and Japan is just the beginning of building one of the world’s most advanced retail and commerce-media ecosystems from India.”

Hector now forms a key pillar of Wondrlab’s marketing transformation stack, with the network reporting double-digit growth driven by demand across retail, ecommerce, FMCG, fintech and mobility.