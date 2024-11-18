Woodland appoints Chatterbox Communication as communications partner

Woodland has appointed Chatterbox Communication as its communications partner. Through this collaboration, the brand, known for outdoor footwear and apparel, aims to strengthen its market position.

Chatterbox Communication’ role will be to voice Woodland’s brand narrative, highlighting its history, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to encouraging outdoor adventure.

“Woodland has a legacy, our customers are indeed at the heart of it all for us. With each passing day digital gets more and more integrated, the intent will always be to preserve what we stand for while ensuring that we engage with our audience authentically.” said Nikita Malhotra from Woodland. She also added,”Chatterbox's team's understanding of social media and creative strategy for a brand like ours stood out. They help us share our passion for the outdoors with a wider audience, capturing the spirit of adventure that lies at the heart of our brand. With Chatterbox Communication as our partner, Woodland looks forward to connecting with a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts, showcasing its pioneering products that combine style, performance, and champions exploration, quality, and a sustainable future.”