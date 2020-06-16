Work from home with the backdrop of a Starbucks cafe

With work from home (WFH), and video calls becoming the 'new normal', TATA Starbucks has launched seven backdrops to brighten up virtual Zoom meetings.

Replicating the in-store ambience through the picturesque backdrops of the interiors, Starbucks fans can now download the free backdrops. They can then reminisce about their favourite moments spent at the store from the comfort of their homes.

The multifunctional backdrops inspire varied facets of the day, and can be used for conference calls with colleagues, hanging out with friends, game nights with family, coffee dates with your loved ones, etc.