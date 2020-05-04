"Worked in unfamiliar circumstances to launch within a month; work pressure intense": ITC's Sameer Satpathy

Talking about the products, he says, “The zero contact Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray introduces a hassle-free and convenient way to disinfect and deodorise in one easy step. Its unique spray formula can be used on various hard and soft surfaces alike, leaving behind a fresh and pleasant smell, while killing 99.99 per cent germs. The active ingredients in this formulation also kill certain antibiotic resistant germs. Spray once on high contact areas through which germs are transmitted, and allow it to air dry. There is no need to wipe it down (this eliminates contact between the hands and frequently touched surfaces during disinfection).”