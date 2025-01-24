World Padel League announces Sohail Khan Entertainment as 'Team Panthers' owner

The World Padel League announced Sohail Khan Entertainment, an entertainment, events, film production and distribution house, as the owner of Team Panthers. Scheduled to take place from February 5-8 at the Nesco Center, Mumbai, the World Padel League will bring together global padel players together for the first time in India.

Talking about WPL, Sohail Khan said, "The growth of padel in India is quite impressive, with several of our industry peers also playing the sport regularly. It’s a sport that fosters a sense of community, and with the World Padel League making its debut in India, it will undoubtedly elevate the sport to a whole new level. Team Panthers has got some exciting talent from across the globe and we are looking forward to a successful edition ahead!”

Extending a welcome to Sohail Khan Entertainment, Hemali Sharma, director, World Padel League expressed, “It’s a pleasure to have Sohail and team as part of World Padel League’s India debut. His association with the league is a testament to the growing popularity of padel, and we look forward to elevating the sport to new heights in India. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and can’t wait to bring power-packed courtside action starting February 5!”

The World Padel League will feature a round-robin format, with each team playing against every other team over three league stage days. The top two teams will advance to the finals on February 8. Tickets for the World Padel League are now live in the District by Zomato.