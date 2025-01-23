World Pickleball League announce Barclays Private Clients as 'Official Partner'

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) announced Barclays Private Clients as the 'Official Partner' for the league. The WPBL will run from January 24 to February 2 at CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, featuring six franchises and players from 14 nations.

Nitin Singh, head of Barclays Private Bank, Asia Pacific, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the World Pickleball League for their inaugural season this year. Barclays has made notable contributions to the development & growth of our social communities through our iconic sponsorships around the world. This partnership provides a unique opportunity to engage with our clients, leveraging the potential of one of the fastest growing sports in the world. We look forward to the exciting days planned ahead.”

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League expressed his enthusiasm: “Barclays Private Clients brings a distinguished presence to the WPBL. A company renowned for providing comprehensive investment, banking, and wealth advisory services to some of the world’s most influential individuals and families choosing to partner with the World Pickleball League underscores the immense vote of trust for the league and our vision. This partnership not only validates our vision but also sets the stage for impactful initiatives that WPBL and Barclays Private Clients have planned together.”