World Pickleball League welcomes PNG Jewellers as a powered by partner

PNG Jewellers has associated with the World Pickleball League (WPBL) as the powered by partner in a multi-year deal. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between a renowned brand with a rich history and the World Pickleball League, India’s first franchise-based pickleball league.

Advertisment

The World Pickleball League, co-founded by Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, is India’s pioneering pickleball league, featuring six teams and showcasing top Indian and international players. Scheduled to commence on January 24, WPBL blends sport, entertainment, pop culture, and fashion, while creating a platform for Indian talent to compete with global players.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of P N Gadgil Jewellers, said, "After our successful IPO earlier this year, we have been actively finding ways to engage with our target audience and connect with them on a deeper level. The World Pickleball League's mission to create a compelling sportainment property aligns perfectly with our marketing plans. The fact that it is a popular sport with women further supports our endeavour to empower women. We believe in Gaurav and Arati's commitment and vision for the league and its stakeholders and look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League added, “Coming from the city of Pune, where PNG Jewellers has a rich heritage, I am thrilled to welcome them as our Powered By Partner. Their commitment to excellence and long-term partnership with the league will significantly contribute to elevating the World Pickleball League’s fan-following and popularity.”

The partnership with PNG Jewellers highlights the growing interest and investment in the World Pickleball League as it prepares for its inaugural season. By bringing together iconic brands with the rapidly rising sport of pickleball, the league aims to set new benchmarks, presenting the World Pickleball League as an engaging sportainment property.