World Tennis League India edition onboards EaseMyTrip as travel partner

EaseMyTrip has been appointed the official travel partner for the first India edition of the World Tennis League (WTL), scheduled from December 17–20 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru. The tournament, previously hosted in the UAE for three seasons, marks its entry into the Indian market with a mix of international and domestic athletes.

EaseMyTrip will manage travel and logistics for players, teams, and officials. The 2025 line-up includes Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Denis Shapovalov, Rohan Bopanna, Gaël Monfils, Elina Svitolina, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk, along with Indian players such as Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sumit Nagal.

Nishant Pitti, founder and CMD, EaseMyTrip, said: “We are delighted to partner with the World Tennis League as it makes its India debut. This is a landmark moment for India’s sporting ecosystem and we are proud to play an integral role in ensuring smooth and superior travel planning for world-class athletes arriving from across the globe. Our association with WTL reinforces our commitment to elevate international sporting experiences in India through reliable, efficient and high-quality travel solutions.”

Hemali Sharma, co-founder, World Tennis League,said: “WTL coming to India is a milestone for the sport, and working with a trusted partner like EaseMyTrip strengthens our promise of delivering a global-standard event. Their expertise in travel operations ensures every logistical detail is managed to perfection. We are thrilled to have them on board for this landmark edition.”