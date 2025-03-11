Wow! Momo disrupts cup noodles market with desi-Asian flavours

Wow! Momo, the leading QSR brand, has made an entry into the FMCG cup noodles segment with the launch of Wow! Noodles – a first-of-its-kind range of desi-Asian flavours, disrupting the instant noodles market. The range features a fusion of iconic Asian and Indian flavors, including Thukpa, Khao Suey, Manchurian, Korean, and Chinese Bhel.

Expanding nationwide with omnichannel availability Wow! Noodles is available across all quick commerce platforms such as Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and D Mart Ready, along with Modern Trade giants like Reliance, More Retail, Spencer’s, Spar, and Ratnadeep, among others. Additionally, the brand has established a presence in 10,000+ general trade stores across 200+ towns and cities. The brand is also making its way into inflight menus of Akasa Air, Air India Express, and Spice Jet.

Sagar Daryani, group CEO & founder, Wow! Momo, expressed his excitement about the launch: “At Wow! Momo Foods, innovation is in our DNA. With Wow! Noodles, we are disrupting the cup noodles category by bringing the perfect blend of desi and Asian flavors in a format that is both convenient and exciting. As we continue to expand our FMCG footprint, this launch marks a significant step towards making Wow! Momo a household name beyond QSR.”

Mithun Appaiah, CEO, Wow! FMCG, added: “We are leveraging the strong brand equity of Wow! Momo to make Wow! Noodles a household favourite. With our focus on product innovation and strategic channel expansion, we are confident about an exciting year ahead—bringing new Flavors, scaling our distribution reach, and disrupting the FMCG space.”

Wow! FMCG was launched about 24 months ago with packaged momos which has disrupted the category to become one of the top selling brands across key channels in a very short duration. With 16 skus in Momos & now with 9 SKUs of cup noodles its available across 200+ towns and cities in more than 10k stores and distribution points. The division is already at a 60 Cr (ARR) within a short duration of launching its range. Recently Wow! Momo FMCG division launched their range across the Middle East market with the Lulu group which takes them international.