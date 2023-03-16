Wow! Momo Foods launches first Wow! Eats QSR Store

The company plans to launch 10 such physical store in the Q1 of FY24.
Wow! Momo Foods that operates with 3 Brands; Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken, is all set to launch of its new format - Wow! Eats.
Wow! Eats promises to bring together the best of all wow!-world, with all three popular brands under one roof - Wow! Momo, Wow! China & Wow! Chicken. It’s at one end stepping stone for Wow! Momo Foods as a “UNIFIED PLATFORM from a MULTI-BRAND” approach; and for the consumers it’s a delicious mélange of three culinary dynamos.
Wow! Eats will also be extended online as the Wow! Eats App soon; where the consumers can place an order both in dine in and delivery; from all 3 brands from a single app and therefore the brand WOW! Eats is built purely as a PHYGITAL BRAND from the start.
Commenting on the announcement, Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods, said, “We believe that consumers want diversity of taste through unity of window; the future is not about owning share of marketplace; rather it is going to be owning share of stomach through multiple branded occasions; Wow! Eats brings these multiple occasions of eating out to a single place & a Wow! experience”.
Wow! Eats launched its first outlet in Chennai couple of days back; idea is to extend it to 10 such towering super speciality restaurants with next 3 months. 1 More in Chennai and 2 in Hyderabad, 2 in Kolkata, 1 in Bhubaneshwar and few more lined up across key metro cities of the country.
“With Wow! Eats, we're on a mission to enter the pure platform play; tripling our might and machinery to give consumers a diverse choice and strategically own larger share of the stomach,” Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO at Wow! Momo Foods explains.
With over 500 outlets across 27 cities, Wow! Momo Foods has already established itself as a culinary superstar, however Wow! Eats, is a testimony that brand Wow! stands for trust, hygiene & happiness - which has transcended the journey from a single brand to multi-brand to a platform in today’s world.
Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR Chain is poised to end the financial year with a topline of over INR 450 cores as opposed to INR 220 crores recorded in the last fiscal year. With robust expansion plan of over 250 outlets in FY24 - the Wow! Momo foods story is expected to be power-packed in the next 24 months.