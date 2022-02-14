Wow! Momo launches its new brand Wow! Chicken

"At Wow! Momo and Wow! China - we have realised that the only way to win the consumer’s heart; is to make food fun. Wow! Chicken is all about adding fun and innovation to the existing category of fried and grilled chicken. Leaders in the category have been serving the same taste and no change for years – Wow! Chicken is here to make FRIED & GRILLED CHICKEN COMBINATIONS – Unboring and Interesting – Make it Fun and Healthy too. Healthy because, for the first-time guests will get a taste of the chicken without MSG, without any chicken skin and with no artificial colours or flavours," Says Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo.