WOW Skin Science forays into chat-to-cart journey with WhatsApp

WOW Skin Science has forayed into the end-to-end shopping experience with WhatsApp via a chatbot powered by Gupshup.
In a first of its kind, the bot will lead WOW’s customers onto a seamless and frictionless journey from product discovery, to building a shopping cart, checkout, and payment. This feature is now LIVE.
The purchase of the merchandise is a straightforward process, where customers can start a conversation by sending a text "Hello" or "Hi" on the number, +91 90080 43175.
Through the tech-enabled platform, customers in India can browse the WOW Skin Science product catalogue, add merchandise to their shopping carts and then pay with UPI or COD without ever leaving the instant messaging app. They can browse through the product catalogue and pick their favorites.
Manish Chowdhary. co-founder of WOW Skin Science commented, “Innovation and disruption is at the heart of everything we do at WOW and our collaboration with Meta and Gupshup for offering a unique purchasing experience is just another illustration of the ‘many firsts’ we have been collectively building. With this new experience on WhatsApp, we aim to demonstrate our dedication to providing millions of customers with a straightforward and practical method of online shopping, because there is nothing more important to us than our customers.”
Ravi Garg, Director, business messaging, WhatsApp India said, “The e2e shopping experience on WhatsApp for WOW Skin Science is an exciting one. We are working towards giving customers a seamless experience and connecting them to Businesses anytime and anywhere. It’s one of the many ways in which the WhatsApp Business Platform is enabling brands to make everyday life more convenient for people. We are excited about unlocking the potential impact of the WhatsApp Business Platform in providing quick, customized solutions to businesses across industries to help solve unique challenges.
As per the Business Messaging Usage research conducted by Kantar, more than 70% of Indians prefer to message businesses rather than sending an email, calling or visiting their website and 75% of Indians are more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that they can contact via messaging.