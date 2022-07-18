WPP acquires leading ecommerce agency Corebiz

Stefano Zunino, country manager for WPP in Brazil, said: “Companies both in Latin America and around the world are looking to grow their ecommerce capabilities, having seen over the last two and half years the impact that strong digital commerce strategies can have on business growth. Corebiz’s market-leading knowledge of enterprise commerce platforms such as VTEX will further strengthen our commerce expertise. I look forward to welcoming the Corebiz team as we expand our offer to clients here in Brazil and beyond.”