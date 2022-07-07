WPP creates Design Bridge and Partners

Design Bridge and Partners will bring together experts in every aspect of brand strategy and design (including graphic, motion, digital, physical and communication design) with a shared creative philosophy of using the power of exceptional design to solve business and societal challenges. The new company will also have a strong cultural focus on collaboration and nurturing talent. For existing talent there will be new growth opportunities such as upskilling across all areas of design, working with a broader range of leading clients, and increased mobility across a larger global company and the wider WPP network.