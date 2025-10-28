WPP Media unveils ‘Beyond Price Tags’ - a playbook decoding the rise of premiumisation in Indian e-commerce

WPP Media India has launched ‘Beyond Price Tags: The Power of Premiumisation in India’s E-commerce Boom’, a strategic playbook examining how premiumisation is reshaping the country’s digital commerce landscape. The report highlights a key behavioural shift among Indian consumers — from price sensitivity to value-driven, experience-led purchasing.
Drawing insights from leading brands, platforms, and industry experts, the playbook underscores how premium demand is now democratised. Once limited to metros, it is expanding across India through improved digital access, delivery networks, and flexible credit solutions.
The report identifies five major shifts driving this evolution: the democratisation of premium demand; growing preference for elevated and personalised experiences; platform-led innovation; category-wide trading up; and the emergence of “masstige” portfolios enabling value brands to enter the premium segment.
To help brands act on these insights, WPP Media introduces four proprietary frameworks — FLASH, VISTA, PRIME, and RISE — designed to guide discoverability, curation, customer experience, and loyalty strategies.
“At WPP Media, we are constantly at the forefront of shaping the future of commerce,” said Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, WPP Media South Asia. “The premiumization trend in Indian e-commerce is more than just a shift in price points t reflects evolving consumer aspirations and the growing desire for quality, experience, and status.”
“The future of Indian e-commerce is not just digital; it is decisively premium,” added Sairam Ranganathan, head of commerce, WPP Media India. “Premiumisation marks a pivotal shift where rising aspirations, global exposure, and digital empowerment are redefining how consumers engage with brands. This playbook is not just a guide but a catalyst for growth, equipping brands to build trust, deliver richer experiences, and own the next wave of value creation.”
The playbook concludes that premiumisation is not a passing trend but a mindset shift. Today’s consumers want more than transactions they seek relationships, reflections of self, and experiences worth every rupee. Brands that adapt early will unlock higher margins, deeper loyalty, and cultural relevance. The journey from price to prestige has begun.