WPP OpenDoor partners with Prime Video for The Family Man S3 campaign

Prime Video, in partnership with WPP OpenDoor, activated a series of cross-platform integrations to mark the launch weekend of The Family Man Season 3. The activity ran between 21 and 24 November, spanning television, digital platforms, and quick-commerce.

A key element of the rollout was a category-first integration with Zepto. For the first time, the platform’s search bar was opened to an external entertainment property. Users searching for 'The Family Man' or 'The Wanted Man' during evening hours were taken to a curated 'Binge Supplies Needed for 6 Hours' page, linking the six-hour runtime of the new season with typical binge-viewing behaviour. Product selections echoed character cues from the series, creating a narrative-style interaction inside the app.

Additional touchpoints included an in-show reference on Kaun Banega Crorepati, positioned as a conversational cue rather than a promotional insert. During the India–South Africa match, Cricbuzz’s commentary team—Shaun Pollock and Murali Kartik—wove subtle mentions related to the season’s core themes into their post-match discussion on social media.

Together, these integrations created a coordinated surround moment for the show’s launch, designed to fit naturally into existing viewer environments.