Wunderman Thompson India launches an immersive gaming experience for Nestle Munch this cricket season

Amit Rangra, VP & executive business director- Wunderman Thompson India, Experiential, added, “We wanted to get cricket fans at the forefront to get inspired by their on-field heroes in line with brand essence of Munch. The tech first approach rides on ‘scan and tap’ ecosystem that delivers an immersive interactive experience of the playing field, for fans to take the center stage, engage and stand a chance to meet their favorite cricket Heroes. We have built an experience that not only gamifies the engagement using hyper casual game but also excites and make it as real as it can be with use of augmented reality that brings alive the cricket fan fan experience in their own environment. The technology first experience would help us connect Munch with its audience across demographics and geography and make it truly large scale immersive experiential engagement.”