Wunderman Thompson launches Inspired B2B Initiative to strengthen its global B2B offering

As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.