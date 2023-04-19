Wunderman Thompson launches Inspired B2B Initiative to strengthen its global B2B offering

As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape.
Global marketing network Wunderman Thompson is today announcing the expansion of its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to inspiring growth for ambitious B2B brands.
Bringing together the unparalleled depth and breadth of Wunderman Thompson capabilities spanning creative, business transformation, content, experience, loyalty & personalisation, and commerce, the Inspired B2B initiative represents the next phase of development for Wunderman Thompson’s best-in-class B2B vertical to help clients around the world build emotional connections at every stage of the customer journey. Through Wunderman Thompson, brands will have access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering truly relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.
As part of Inspired B2B, Wunderman Thompson has developed a suite of tools to help brands navigate the complex B2B landscape. The InspiredB2B Assessment Score helps brands identify the impact their B2B strategy and operations are having across every part of their business and understand where to prioritise efforts to better drive growth. Meanwhile, Loom B2B is a data-driven intelligence solution, powered by AI using natural language processing and text, created to allow brands to develop their content strategy with confidence and clear direction. Built around the LinkedIn Audience Engagement API, the richest source of B2B audience behaviour insights globally, Loom B2B equips brands with engagement insights into business leaders and professionals at scale.
Continuing to provide industry defining insights, Wunderman Thompson’s Global Inspire Study shows that inspiring brands outperform peers on two key metrics – growing market share faster and enabling them to charge at higher price points. The findings show that inspiration has a significant impact on B2B buyers, with Inspired B2B brands:
2.2x more likely to be remembered when buyers are in market
2.7x more likely to be rated as having better products/services
20% more trusted as brands
16% more likely to be recommended by buyers
2x more likely to be strongly considered by buyers
5.3x more likely to be buyers’ first choice
Neil Dawson, global chief strategy officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It's time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”
Wunderman Thompson is a global authority on B2B marketing, having developed Inspired B2B strategies for brands including Canon, Duracell, GE, IKEA, INFOR, Kyndryl, Mercedes-Benz (Vans), Microsoft, Sherwin Williams, and T-Mobile. The network was awarded the inaugural Creative B2B Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022 for ‘Speaking in Colour’, an AI tool designed for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings that allowed architects to speak colour into existence for the first time ever.
Most recently, Wunderman Thompson’s B2B Future Shopper report shows that 46% of B2B buyers say they are frustrated buying products online and over 50% believe brands don’t understand the various pain points. The report highlights the significant potential for brands to drive growth by improving the B2B purchasing process and implementing an Inspired B2B strategy.