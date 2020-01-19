Wunderman Thompson unveils its 'The Future 100' report

With the new decade already underway, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence has unveiled its 'The Future 100' report that points out the foreseeable trends for the year 2020.
The Future 100 report is aimed to help readers prepare for emerging consumer behaviour with 100 original trend predictions from the Innovation Group. Split into 10 categories, each trend delivers a digestable snapshot of movements so far, while explaining why brands and marketers should pay attention.
Commenting on the report, Emma Chiu, global director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, says, “A real cultural change has taken place, with purpose and transparency leading customer loyalty, while imagination is trumping data for consumer appeal. ‘The Future 100’ is a way of keeping up with the big shifts and smaller, fast-moving trends, offering marketers an opportunity to get ahead.”
The report's top 100 trends have been categorised into 10 segments – Culture, Tech and Innovation, Travel and Hospitality, Brands and Marketing, Food and Drink, Beauty, Retail, Luxury, Health and Finance. From these segments, below are the highlights that the report has presented as key notes for readers to look out for in 2020.
2020 highlights:
Optimistic futures: From the Culture segment, the report highlights unsettling political, economic and environmental times, and how they have left consumers feeling anxious. From Pantone's fierce Flame Scarlet red shade for spring/summer 2020 to Lego's challenge to 'rebuild the world', forward-thinking companies are brightening the gloom with a realistic and optimistic outlook.
The privacy era: Once seen as an aid to consumers, data collection is now viewed as underhanded and unethical, with consumers at breaking point amid frequent and severe data breaches. 2019 initiatives were the first steps towards redemption for some brands and the idea that consumers can control their own data is becoming a clear possibility.
Climate positive brands: As climate concerns remain headline news, brands are focusing on ensuring they have real sustainable business plans and carbon-neutral policies and are transparent about their responsibilities. This will not only build trust but also earn customer loyalty as consumers get wise to environmental impacts.
Untabooing in the East: A shift in openness around traditional taboos and gender straitjackets in Asia is initiating a fresh approach to the market. Attitudes to mental health, sexual health and gender are changing, supported by technology and rapid economic development.
New beauty playgrounds: Experiential shopping matches with a line of best fit for today’s beauty consumers, who still prefer to try out and buy cosmetics in stores. Spotting the trend, beauty brands are developing a veritable playground of experiences and re-imagining the beauty counter as a destination where consumers can spend time playing and, of course, purchasing.
Subscription goes East: Subscriptions are no longer just for news, gyms or music. The ecosystem for a subscribed life is at its zenith in Japan, where you can now subscribe to everything from bar drinks to hair and beauty treatments, work wear and even Lexus cars.
Elevated airports: From Singapore’s Jewel Changi, which hosts the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, to Beijing’s Daxing International Airport designed in a starfish shape by the late Zaha Hadid, airports are going beyond facilitating travel to becoming unique cultural destinations in their own right.