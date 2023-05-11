Xiaomi India partners with The Argentine Football Association to sponsor the World Champions

Xiaomi users in India and Argentine football fans can have access to priceless experiences, autographed jerseys, and cherished moments.
Xiaomi India, the country’s leading smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced its latest partnership with the Argentine Football Association to sponsor the Argentina National Team. This partnership is a remarkable moment for two champions of their respective fields to come together.
Determined to deliver exceptional experiences that go beyond consumers’ expectations, is a passion that is shared by both Xiaomi and the Argentina National Team. . Our commitment to providing superior technology resonates and aligns perfectly with AFA's dedication to excellence in football. This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to bring legendary Argentine footballers such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, and Emi Martinez closer to the Indian audience, and we are thrilled to be make it possible.
Xiaomi users in India and Argentine football fans can have access to priceless experiences, autographed jerseys, and cherished moments, enabling them to feel more connected to their beloved superstars and football team. Additionally, they can also enjoy special edition smartphones to celebrate the World Cup victory. This agreement is also a reflection of the Argentina National Team's impressive trajectory and international presence, as well as Xiaomi India's prominent position as a leading brand in India.
Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India said, “As a sport, Football brings forth a lot of emotions and passions. It has the ability to bring people together as one community. We are excited to announce our partnership with the Argentine Football Association and as a sponsor for the Argentine National Football Team in India. As a brand, we have always been striving to deliver the best of technology to give our consumers a superior experience, similar to the Argentina National Football Team who have always been determined to surpass the expectation of their fans on the field. This collaboration exemplifies the perfect amalgamation of technology and sports. "
Claudio Fabian Tapia, president of AFA, said: “The Argentine National Team has felt the strength and support of the Indian community throughout the World Cup. Having Xiaomi India, an emblematic brand, as our regional sponsor is one more step in our international business strategy. Xiaomi with its innovative technology and wide range of products will make it easy for our National Team to connect and interact with fans in India. As a result, our association establishes itself as a leading brand in the territory of India. We welcome Xiaomi India as a regional sponsor.”
Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, chief marketing officer at Xiaomi India said, “At Xiaomi, we are always looking for opportunities to connect with our consumers and fans, and what better way to do so than through the passion of football. Our partnership with the Argentine Football Association and sponsorship of the world champions offers an exciting occasion for us to further strengthen our connection with our community and we look forward to bringing the best of Xiaomi to football fans across the region."
Leandro Petersen, chief commercial and marketing officer of AFA, said: “We have established a path and an objective for our Association in territories which we identify with potential for our commercial landing. This regional sponsorship with Xiaomi India is the result of focused work in such target markets and clear direction from AFA. We are pleased to announce Xiaomi India as the third regional sponsor of this country. We will continue in this line to consolidate new agreements in said territory. We will work together with Xiaomi India to strengthen this association that begins today and generate new and innovative experiences for users, increasing and strengthening the position that we have obtained in the Asian continent in general and in India in particular. Today we received a Xiaomi India to the AFA family” .