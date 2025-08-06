Xiaomi India unveils new identity and logo for Redmi Series

Xiaomi India has rolled out a refreshed brand identity for its Redmi series, featuring an updated logo and visual system. The company says the change reflects its intent to align more closely with the aspirations of India’s evolving consumer base.

The new identity comes as Redmi marks over a decade in India. According to the brand, the redesign signals a broader shift in how it engages with a generation that values resilience and ambition.

Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer at Xiaomi India, said,"Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible. Over the past decade, we were often the first smartphone for millions of Indians. Their trust and feedback shaped our path. Today, those users have grown, and so have we. The new Redmi identity reflects this shared evolution. Young India is bold yet grounded, ambitious yet self-aware. We are not leaving behind who we were, but becoming who our users need us to be. This rebranding is a tribute to the resilience, clarity, and progress we see in our community every day. As our users grow, we grow. As they dream bigger, we continue to build for them."

Over the years, Redmi has introduced several smartphones aimed at the mass and mid-range segments. Devices like the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 10 series, and the more recent Redmi 12 5G and 13 5G have contributed to its positioning in the Indian smartphone market. The upcoming launch of the Redmi 15 5G, scheduled for August 19, 2025, will mark the brand’s first major release under the updated identity.