Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' from its products from Q3 2021 onwards

The move is a global one and it is unclear when Indian products will also start bearing the new names.
Initially, Xiaomi had decided to divide its products into different sub-brands to differentiate them from one another. The most notable of these sub-brands is 'Mi'
Nearly ten years after the first Mi smartphone was launched, Xiaomi has announced that it’s dropping 'Mi' and its branding from its product names going forward. A report by XDA Developers maintaints that this change in branding started with the company’s recently-released MIX 4 smartphone, and a representative for the company told XDA that all of its upcoming products will follow suit.
Xiaomi sells a range of products across the smart home, lifestyle, and computing categories. This includes products like televisions, laptops, refrigerators, smartwatches, electric scooters, and so on. As of now, most of these products bear the Mi brand, but that will change for the new products they launch, going forward.
Here's a statement from the company by Xiaomi's global spokesperson -
“Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi’. This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.
With the introduction of the new brand identity, two distinct product series will sit beneath the parent brand. Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience. Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience. This differentiation is also reflected in our updated logos, with both the Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the parent brand logo.
The product series naming convention — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also be applied to our ecosystem and IoT products over time.”