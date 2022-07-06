Xiaomi’s Cyberdog is taking a stroll at the Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai Mi Home centres

The four-legged cyber doggo, a sign of the future, can cost over a lakh rupees.
Tech major Xiaomi’s four-legged Cyberdog robot has made its way to India after being launched in China in 2021. It makes its way to the country for the Xiaomi India's eight anniversary.
The “Bio-inspired Quadruped Robot”, at first sight, does remind one of the four-legged robots of Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics.
As per a Xiaomi events page, the Cyberdog can adapt to a range of complex terrains because of its high-performance servo motor and motion control algorithm. It has a maximum walking speed of 3.2m/s.
This cyber doggo is also a good boy because it is always on the lookout for your commands which can be shared by voice and smartphone. It is also equipped with sensors and cameras to help it perceive its speed and position.
While there is no information on its sale, reports suggest its price could go over a lakh rupees.
You can check Xiaomi’s Cyberdog at Mi Home in Indiranagar, Bangalore; Punjab Bagh, Delhi; Thane, Mumbai.