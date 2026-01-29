Xylys names cricketer Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador

Xylys has appointed Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma as its new brand ambassador. The association signals the watch brand’s effort to strengthen its relevance among younger audiences drawn to contemporary design and performance-led products.

Marketed and retailed by Titan Company, Xylys offers watches that combine Swiss-made and Swiss-movement engineering with modern design sensibilities. The brand’s portfolio includes timepieces positioned around precision, durability and everyday wearability, targeting consumers who prefer understated yet distinctive accessories.

Abhishek Sharma, one of the emerging names in Indian cricket, has gained recognition for his aggressive playing style and disciplined approach on the field. Off the field, his public image aligns with a modern, fashion-aware generation, which the brand aims to tap into through the association.

The partnership places Xylys alongside a sportsperson whose profile continues to grow across cricket and popular culture, as the brand looks to stay connected with evolving consumer tastes.

Speaking on the announcement, Kalpana Rangamani, CSMO, Titan’s Premium watches, said, “ Xylys is designed for individuals who value quality and are confident and intentional about the styling choices they make. Abhishek embodies that dual spirit through his journey- a powerful combination of strong performance and contemporary, confident styling. This aligns naturally with what Xylys represents, making this association both authentic and meaningful.”

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Sharma said, “As a professional athlete, precision and consistency are extremely important to me. I’m drawn to products that are well crafted, thoughtfully designed, and built to perform. Xylys reflects that balance of Swiss craftsmanship and modern style, and it feels like a natural fit for how I approach both my sport and my personal style. I’m looking forward to representing a brand that values performance as much as personal expression.”