YAAP & Gozoop Group announce merger in a 100 crores deal

Gozoop Group, a leading integrated CX and marketing services network, has announced plans for a strategic combination with YAAP (Yaap Digital), an integrated digital marketing company, in a landmark transaction estimated to be valued at over INR 100 crores. The deal would be structured as a combination of equity and cash, and be subject to customary closing conditions, due diligence, and regulatory approvals.

Advertisment

Led by YAAP, once the transaction is completed, the merged entity will accelerate the creation of India’s first truly homegrown global advertising network. YAAP and Gozoop will combine complementary strengths in performance media, customer experience (CX), creative, influencer and creator marketing, analytics, and technology-driven services - offering brands end-to-end capabilities to drive scalable, measurable outcomes across paid, owned, and earned media ecosystems.

Atul Hegde, founder, YAAP, said: “At YAAP, our mission has always been to build a future-ready, independent network from India that blends creativity, technology, and culture at scale. With Gozoop, we are taking a decisive step toward that global ambition. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve brands with world-class solutions while staying true to our Indian roots. Together, we aim to create a network that is not only homegrown but also globally competitive - one that sets new benchmarks for the industry.”

Rohan Bhansali & Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, co-founders, Gozoop Group, commented:“We envision this to be more than a coming together of two companies. It’s about strengthening India’s independent narrative in the global marketing and communications landscape. With YAAP and Gozoop combined forces, we are excited to build a future where creativity, technology, and independence define the next chapter of Indian advertising.”