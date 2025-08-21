Yakult appoints Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Yakult Danone India, a joint venture between Yakult Honsha in Japan and Groupe Danone in France, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu as its new brand ambassador.

Speaking on her association with the brand, Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Actor & Yakult Brand Ambassador, said, "I’m really happy to be part of Yakult’s journey in promoting good gut health. My family has been enjoying Yakult for years, especially my mom, and I’ve seen first-hand how small, consistent habits can make a big difference. I truly believe that good health starts in the gut, and Yakult is such an easy, tasty way to include that in our daily routine. I’m excited to help spread this message and encourage more people across India to embrace a healthier lifestyle."

Reiterating Yakult’s business vision, Eiji Amano, managing director, Yakult Danone India, stated, "India has shown remarkable growth potential for Yakult over the last 17 years. From a nascent category in 2008 to a rapidly expanding market today, Yakult has continuously won consumer trust and Our next milestone of achieving double-digit growth every year until 2030 reflects the growing demand for probiotics and the confidence we have in the Indian market. Yakult stands committed to reaching more families with our scientifically backed probiotic drink."

Highlighting the science behind Yakult, Dr. Neerja Hajela, CSO – science and regulatory affairs, Yakult Danone India, said, "Yakult is a daily catalyst that improves the effectiveness of our diet by enhancing the absorption of nutrients in the gut. This is because only Yakult contains the unique Shirota strain, clinically proven to increase the good bacteria in the gut, thereby boosting absorption and digestion. Yakult ensures effective delivery and consistent health benefits."

Sharing the company’s vision for consumer outreach, Taku Otsuka, director – sales, PR & marketing, Yakult Danone India, said, "Our mission goes beyond just selling products. We want to spark a conversation about gut health and make it part of everyday life for people across the country. Through innovative marketing, on-ground activities, and meaningful engagement with our consumers, Yakult aims to make probiotics a simple, daily habit for every Indian household. After all, good health starts from within, and we want everyone to feel that difference every day."