Yamaha Motor partners with Comic Con India

India Yamaha Motor India has partnered with Comic Con India, the country’s largest pop culture event. This collaboration aims to engage comic enthusiasts, anime fans, and motorcycle fans across India.

The partnership aims to connect Yamaha with Gen Z and younger audiences. It provides an opportunity for the brand to engage with the urban demographic and expand its reach to a niche audience.

Additionally, Yamaha will set up a blue-themed experience zone at Comic Con, featuring its product lineup, exclusive merchandise, and photo opportunities. The Yamaha Pavilion will offer experiences to engage both pop culture fans and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Comic Con India is set to take place in several cities nationwide, starting with this edition’s debut in the Hyderabad city from November 15-17, 2024.