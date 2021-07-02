Yashraj Mukhate and Srikanth's son team up to promote Amazon's 'Family Man'

The music producer has collaborated with OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video to promote the series 'The Family Man'.
Viral hit-maker Yashraj Mukhate has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for a quick musical piece to promote the release of the new season of its Original show Family Man.
The conversation takes place between Mukhate and Vedant Sinha who plays Atharv Tiwari (Srikanth Tiwari's son) on the show. Sinha is eager to show Mukhate that he knows how to play the guitar, even as Mukhate winces when he plays a few misplaced, disconnected notes.
At the end of it, Mukhate praises the child's effort, but he's unsure what to do with this footage. In his signature style, he removes the rest of the notes and focuses on one note that he played correctly. Layering it repeatedly, he creates a remix that sounds nothing like the tune the audience first hears.
Amazon Prime Video has been focussing on unusual ways of promoting the show. Earlier,lead actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media to share that Srikant Tiwari has finally chosen to be an ideal “Family Man” and is on the lookout for a corporate job.
His post triggered a round of fun and quirky conversations among fans, celebrities and social media influencers replying to his tweets with bizarre job recommendations. Industry leaders like Ankur Warikoo (Nearbuy), Kabeer Biswas (Dunzo), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) and Manu Kumar Jain (Xiaomi) were seen joining in the fun banter as well, proposing to interview Srikant.