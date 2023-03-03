Yatra Online partners with Women’s Premier League team Delhi Capitals

This partnership will celebrate and empower women in sports.
Yatra Online ("Yatra"), the corporate travel services provider and the online travel companies, has announced their partnership with Delhi Capitals for the much-awaited maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League ('WPL’). Delhi Capitals, a franchise team co-owned by India's eminent business groups JSW and GMR Group, is regarded as one of the world's leading sports franchises. With women cricket taking center stage in the country, this partnership will celebrate and empower women in sports.
The T20 cricket tournament for Women organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is being looked at as a game-changer in women sports. Women's cricket and players have long wished for the WPL, which will now be a reality within a week. With all eyes on the tournament, it will rapidly become a platform to inspire younger talent from different parts of the country to realise their full potential and have a presence and voice at the world stage right from the hinterlands.
Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online Limited said, “At Yatra, we have always been ahead of the curve and we believe in supporting platforms that reflect the same vision. As a leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, we are extremely proud to partner with Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League. Indian women are making significant strides in sports today and inspiring the entire country. We are happy to be a part of this journey of Delhi Capitals players as they make a historic debut in this format in the coming days. We are sure that WPL will garner eyeballs and win the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the country and globe ”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals on the announcement said, "It's our privilege and honour to have Yatra Online Limited on board as our official partner for the Women's Premier League 2023. Yatra.com is synonymous with travelling far and high, and we are certain that the leading online travel company will play a huge role in the growth of Delhi Capitals as a brand."
The initial season of the WPL begins on March 4th 2023 and will be broadcast in India on the Sports18 TV channel and the Jio Cinema app. Overall, the Yatra Online Limited and Delhi Capitals partnership is a win-win for both parties, as it allows them to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities. This partnership has the potential to drive value for both Yatra and the Delhi Capitals, while also providing a great experience for cricket fans across the country.