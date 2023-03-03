Yatra Online partners with Women’s Premier League team Delhi Capitals

Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online Limited said, “At Yatra, we have always been ahead of the curve and we believe in supporting platforms that reflect the same vision. As a leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, we are extremely proud to partner with Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League. Indian women are making significant strides in sports today and inspiring the entire country. We are happy to be a part of this journey of Delhi Capitals players as they make a historic debut in this format in the coming days. We are sure that WPL will garner eyeballs and win the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the country and globe ”