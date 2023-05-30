YES BANK unveils refreshed brand identity

The new brand identity has been launched with an integrated campaign - Life Ko Banao Rich - that encourages customers to live life to the fullest.
YES BANK has unveiled its refreshed brand identity, a visual transformation relevant to the changing times. The Bank's dynamic new identity is designed to resonate with the evolving needs and aspirations of customers, while reflecting its intent of going beyond just ticking the boxes and enabling people to live each day to the fullest. This fresh narrative echoes the values of the YES BANK of today that resonates with the Bank’s commitment to empower customers to focus on their priorities while the Bank takes care of their financial needs.
As part of its refreshed identity, YES BANK has launched a vibrant new logo which carries forward the visual DNA of the Bank and builds on it. The design language is digital friendly and reflects a brand which believes in being fluid. It depicts the Bank's progressive spirit while staying true to its core values. The tick has been transformed into a soaring bird, which represents the Bank’s current position of ‘soaring’. Moreover, the smoothened out corners and fluid shapes have replaced the angular edges of the older identity, along with a more emphatic typography. The familiar blue and red colours that have been associated with YES BANK logo have got a makeover as well; the red and blue have an electric tone, representing high energy and innovation that the YES BANK of today stands for.
In line with its refreshed identity, the Bank is set to roll out an integrated campaign with the tagline – ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ - which represents the Bank’s core focus of being a complete solution provider and taking ahead the baton of being recognized as a brand that walks the extra mile to cater to the needs of all its customers.
Commenting on the launch of the refreshed brand identity, Nipun Kaushal, chief marketing officer and Head CSR, YES BANK, said, “Over the last three years, YES BANK has been through a transformational journey and has since then, progressed on several strategic objectives to position itself as a strong customer centric franchise. As brand custodians of the Bank, it was imperative to represent the extent of our transformation in the best possible manner. I am delighted to present to you a refreshed identity of YES BANK, which resonates the ethos and values we uphold, the emotional connection we have with our customers, and our motivation to provide them with a rewarding banking experience. Our campaign tagline ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’, reflects our objective to encourage customers to spend time and make memories with their loved ones, and leave their banking needs to us.”
The revitalized identity extends across all customer touchpoints, such as the Bank's headquarters, branches, products, digital platforms and communication materials. The campaign will underline the theme of ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ and will be promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks and television.
Creative Agency: McCann Worldgroup
Production House: Conversation Films