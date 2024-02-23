Yes Securities and RedFM release 'We Love Wonga!" to encourage financial literacy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign uses the term 'Wonga' to represent money, aiming to simplify financial concepts and promote financial decision-making.
Yes Securities in partnership with RedFM, announces the launch of 'We Love Wonga!' – an initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy among the youth, particularly Gen Z. Through a series of masterclasses and on-air broadcasts, the campaign seeks to educate and inspire young individuals on the importance of early-stage investments and smart financial management.
With the term 'Wonga' symbolising money in colloquial language, the campaign aims to demystify financial concepts and encourage proactive decision-making regarding personal finances. The collaboration with RedFM, which is known for its extensive outreach and distinguished radio jockeys, broadcasted on-air teasers and advertisements, amplifying the campaigns’ reach and impact.
Complementing the on-air campaign, Yes Securities conducted masterclasses at prominent colleges, featuring top-rated radio jockeys interacting with college students. These events served as an interactive platform for young minds to learn about effective investment strategies and financial planning from in-house experts.
Amit Bhandare, head, marketing, and corporate communications, Yes Securities India said, "Cultivating financial literacy among today's youth is paramount for shaping a generation of empowered decision-makers. It's not merely about building wealth; it's about instilling confidence and resilience in navigating life's financial landscape. Through “We Love Wonga!” we aim to equip young individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed choices, setting them on a path towards financial independence and success.”
The primary deliverables of the campaign included organising events in colleges, broadcasting on-air teasers and advertisements, displaying standees and backdrop posters at strategic locations, campaign messages through engaging posts on Instagram, and providing an opportunity for fortunate winners to visit the RedFM radio studio, enhancing the experiential aspect of the campaign.