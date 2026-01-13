Ykone merges with BarCode and Mirror Mirror to form 'ONE'

Global influencer marketing firm Ykone has merged its operations with Paris-based creative production house Mirror Mirror and Indian influencer agency BarCode to form a new integrated group called One. BarCode was acquired by Ykone in 2024 and will now operate within the combined structure.

The merged entity brings together influencer strategy, creative production, events and technology under a single group. The network includes more than 400 employees across 20 international cities and combines Ykone’s global influencer operations, BarCode’s Indian market presence and Mirror Mirror’s creative and production capabilities.

For the Indian market, the merger is expected to expand service offerings across influencer marketing, creative direction and experiential production, particularly for luxury and premium brands.

Olivier Billon, founder of Ykone Group, stated: “The creation of One is a strategic evolution of our vision to provide a truly holistic solution to our clients globally. India is a market of immense strategic importance, and by integrating Mirror Mirror’s world-class creative and production talent, we are empowering our Indian team to deliver unparalleled brand experiences. This is not just about consolidation; it’s about elevating the very definition of what’s possible in new-age media.”

Juliette Lambert, founder of MIRROR MIRROR, said: “The integration of MIRROR MIRROR into ONE represents a major strategic milestone for our growth. We are joining a group that is clearly future-oriented. We share the conviction that an integrated approach combining influencer strategy, production and events is now essential to serve brands on a global scale. This alliance gives us the means to accelerate, innovate and support our talents in new territories.”

Rahul Khanna, founder of BarCode and a key leader at Ykone, commented: “When BarCode joined Ykone, we brought unparalleled local expertise to a global leader. Now, with the addition of Mirror Mirror’s creative genius, we are in a league of our own. This merger equips us to move beyond conventional influencer campaigns and architect comprehensive, culturally resonant brand narratives through world-class creative and experiential events. For our clients in India, this means access to a level of integrated, creative firepower that was previously unattainable in the agency landscape.”

The One group will operate across influencer marketing, creative production, talent management and data, including platforms such as Campaygn and talent firm Bold, positioning itself as an alternative to fragmented agency models.