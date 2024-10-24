Youngun launches video production services for social media campaigns

Youngun, a creative marketing agency, announced its expansion into video production services including ideation, scripting, onboarding talent and end to end production. This move will allow Youngun to enhance its toolkit, offering a comprehensive suite of end-to-end production services while staying true to its core mission of generating engaging and organic content.

Advertisment

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Youngun recognises the importance of video formats in driving engagement and organic reach.

“Our journey began with memes, and we’ve consistently focused on creating content that resonates with audiences. As we venture into video production, our commitment to executing ideas that compound organically remains unchanged,” said Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO, Youngun. “This expansion is not just about adding a service but more so about our desire and ability to tell compelling stories through various formats that engage users across platforms.”

Youngun has already co-created multiple video campaigns for major brands such as AJIO (#VDayNahiMeDay), and Zepto (Nahi Milega Campaign) and has stepped into end-to-end video production services recently with their latest work for Amazon Prime Video (The Rakhi School Of Reality - The Tribe), and Durex (Saccha Dost Ft. Anu Kapoor).