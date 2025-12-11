Yupp Video Services partners with Chaupal on new multi-device OTT setup

Yupp Video Services (YVS), the B2B technology division of YuppTV, has partnered with Chaupal to develop a new OTT platform designed to support the regional streamer’s next growth phase. The collaboration includes a full overhaul of Chaupal’s technology infrastructure and deployment across more than 25 devices.

After three years of expansion, Chaupal began reworking its backend systems to improve scalability and viewing experience. YVS built a custom instance for the platform, introducing faster applications, upgraded playback capabilities and ongoing performance optimisation. The platform now integrates AI-driven recommendations alongside AI-based operational monitoring.

YVS also led the transition of 10 million users to the new system without subscriber loss and without interrupting service.

Uday Reddy, founder & CEO, Yupp Video Services, said: “Chaupal’s team came to us with a very clear objective — they wanted a platform that could scale without losing the simplicity and consistency their audience values. Most of the heavy lifting involved creating custom solutions for their regional markets, optimising the experience across devices, and ensuring the migration of millions of users happened flawlessly. We’re proud of what this partnership has achieved and excited for the roadmap ahead.”

Gurjit Singh, CTO, Chaupal, said: “For us, technology is as important as content. We wanted a platform that reflects who we are — rooted, diverse, and constantly growing — yet competitive at a global level. YVS understood that and built a system that is stronger, faster, and more aligned with how our audiences consume content today. The transition was seamless, and the performance gains are already visible. This sets us up perfectly for our next phase of expansion.”