Yuvraj Singh partners with Alfinity Studios to launch 'Twiddles'

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has launched Twiddles, a brand focused on providing balanced, nutritious snacks. Twiddles aims to offer a range of wholesome, flavourful products for health-conscious consumers, addressing the demand for snacks that are both nutritionally dense and enjoyable.

“I believe indulgence and health can go hand in hand,” says Yuvraj Singh. “As an athlete, I understand the value of balanced nutrition, and with Twiddles, we’re filling a gap by offering snacks that blend rich taste with nutritional benefits, supporting a mindful approach to eating. With Alfinity Studios, I found an ideal partner who shared my vision of creating a global guilt-free snacking brand. ” Yuvraj sums up Twiddles’ philosophy: “Healthy or unhealthy, we all eat across the spectrum. Twiddles is here to support that balance with options that fit into any lifestyle.”

Twiddles is launching Almond, Walnut, and Cashew chocolate spreads containing up to 70% nuts and seeds, with zero preservatives, 70% less sugar, and no palm oil. They are also introducing snackable bites, sweetened with dates, for convenient, instant energy.

Twiddles is co-created by Alfinity Studios, a venture studio that collaborates with celebrities and influencers to launch consumer brands.

Kumar Gaurav, co-founder of Alfinity Studios, says, “It’s incredibly exciting to work with Yuvraj on bringing his vision to life with Twiddles. His passion for balanced indulgence is infectious, and we’re proud to co-create a brand with him that’s not just about great taste but a whole lifestyle shift. We are working on creating more product lines that fulfil our vision of bridging the gap between indulgence and wellness and becoming a go-to-option for conscious consumers.”

Twiddles will be available through e-commerce, quick commerce, and retail channels in India. The brand is also exploring co-branded collaborations to expand its distribution.