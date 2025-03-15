Yuzi Chahal recreates SRK’s K3G entry for Punjab Kings’ Holi special

In a fun blend of Bollywood nostalgia and festive celebration, Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a reel on Instagram where he recreated Shah Rukh Khan's iconic entry scene from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Advertisment

In this playful adaptation, instead of Jaya Bachchan's character awaiting SRK's arrival, Chahal's fans eagerly welcome him, symbolising his new journey with the Punjab Kings. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Chahal made a dramatic entrance from a golf cart, humorously addressing his fans' uncanny ability to anticipate his arrivals. He quipped about the need for privacy and playfully urged his friends to leave, adding a comedic touch to the performance.

The video, set against the backdrop of Holi celebrations, serves both as a festive greeting and a nod to Chahal's association with his new IPL team. Sharing the clip, Chahal wrote, “Hamesha Khushi, Kabhi Nahi Gham ft. Yuzi bhai! #SherSquad, wishing you a colourful Holi"

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Chahal was a pivotal member of the Rajasthan Royals during the 2024 season. Interestingly, the Royals commented on his recent post, playfully pointing out that the gulal (colored powder) applied on Chahal matched their team's hue rather than that of the Punjab Kings, adding a touch of camaraderie and light-hearted banter.

The 2025 Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 22, with the opening ceremony at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.