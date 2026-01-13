Z partners with Kabaddi Champions League Haryana for live broadcast

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has entered into a broadcast partnership with the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Haryana for the league’s inaugural season. The tournament will be streamed on Zee 5 and aired across multiple linear channels within the network.

Officially sanctioned by the Amateur Kabaddi Association Haryana, the first season of KCL Haryana will run from January 25 to February 7, 2026. The league will feature eight teams: Karnal Kings, Gurugram Gurus, Rohtak Royals, Faridabad Fighters, Panipat Panther, Sonipat Stars, Bhiwani Bulls and Hisar Heros.

Matches will be broadcast in Hindi and regional languages across channels including Anmol TV, Z Yuva, Z Bollywood, &Pictures HD and Z Punjabi, alongside the digital stream on Zee 5.

In addition to live matches, the league’s coverage will include supplementary content on Zee 5 such as player and coach interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and city-based films. The network will also support the league through on-air and digital promotions across its platforms.

Laxmi Shetty, head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said: “At ‘Z’, we are committed to strengthening our content-tech leadership by bringing India’s most authentic and high-passion sports to every screen. Kabaddi is more than just a sport; it is a cultural legacy that resonates with the heartbeat of Bharat. By partnering with Kabaddi Champions League Haryana, we are unlocking a massive opportunity for brands to connect with a deeply engaged, youth-led audience in a high-impact, event-based environment.



This collaboration perfectly aligns with our strategy of diversifying our sports portfolio and monetizing niche, regional-first properties. With our integrated ecosystem across Linear and Zee 5, we are not just broadcasting a tournament; we are building a professional stage for grassroots talent and providing advertisers with a high-trust platform to reach the real pulse of India.”

A spokesperson for KCL Haryana said: “We are thrilled to partner with ‘Z’, an iconic broadcaster that understands the soul of Indian entertainment and sports. Haryana is the global powerhouse of Kabaddi, and with ‘Z’s unparalleled reach, we can finally give our local champions the national visibility they deserve. By bringing together the best players and ensuring the best, high-octane games, we are creating the best viewing experience for fans across every screen in Bharat. This league is a professional bridge for grassroots players to become national icons. With ‘Z’s expertise in storytelling and digital-first innovation, we are confident that the inaugural season will set a new benchmark for indigenous sports in India.”

The league will also align with Haryana’s ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign, focusing on fitness and discipline through sport. The season will begin with a state-wide trophy tour ahead of the opening match.