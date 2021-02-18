Zandu Chyavanprash launches a new variant fortified with natural jaggery (Gurh)

Made with precious Ayurvedic herbs, Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) with No Added refined sugar is Scientifically proven for 2X Immunity.
Zandu, a trusted brand with more than 100 years of ayurvedic wisdom from the house of Emami Ltd introduces a brand new variant of Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha with the fortification of natural Jaggery (Gurh ) in the mass market for the very first time in India.
ZCA_ChyavanprashJaggery_450gm_FOP (1)Made with 39 precious Ayurvedic herbs, Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh), is an authentic Ayurvedic formulation derived from the Ayurvedic Literature of the Sarangadhara Samhita. With zero added Refined Sugar (White Sugar/Table Sugar) and prepared with natural Jaggery (Gud), it is scientifically proven for 2X Immunity.
Natural Jaggery (Gurh) is known for providing essential vitamins and micro-nutrients. It helps to enhance anti-oxidants and improve respiratory health. From the point of view of health and nutrition, jaggery (Gurh) is universally considered a healthier choice over refined sugar (White Sugar / Table Sugar) which is low on nutritional value with no major health benefits.
Speaking about the new offering, Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, said, “With the current consumer awareness and focus on healthy lifestyle, people have become more conscious about natural ayurvedic solutions which they can trust as safe. Chyavanprash is a very popular ayurvedic product known for fortifying immunity from within. Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) is the first Chyavanprash brand in India that will offer consumers a choice of healthier alternative of Gurh over sugar. Manufactured under high quality standards at our GMP certified plant, Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) will bring the natural goodness of jaggery and improve health, energy and immunity levels of every member in a family without the ill effects.