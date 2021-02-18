Zandu Chyavanprash launches a new variant fortified with natural jaggery (Gurh)

Speaking about the new offering, Harsha V. Agarwal, director, Emami Limited, said, “With the current consumer awareness and focus on healthy lifestyle, people have become more conscious about natural ayurvedic solutions which they can trust as safe. Chyavanprash is a very popular ayurvedic product known for fortifying immunity from within. Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) is the first Chyavanprash brand in India that will offer consumers a choice of healthier alternative of Gurh over sugar. Manufactured under high quality standards at our GMP certified plant, Zandu Chyavanprash Avaleha Jaggery (Gurh) will bring the natural goodness of jaggery and improve health, energy and immunity levels of every member in a family without the ill effects.