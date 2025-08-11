Zareen Khan launches skincare and haircare brand Happy Hippie

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has launched Happy Hippie, a skincare and haircare brand focused on clean and simple products. The debut range features:

•A gentle effective Face Wash

•An All-in-One Face Cream for hydration, glow & nourishment

•A potent lightweight All-in-One Face Serum

•A deeply enriching All-in-One Hair Oil for scalp and hair vitality

Happy Hippie announces its products are gender-neutral, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. The brand uses high-quality ingredients and focuses on simple, effective skincare.

“I realised that self-care has become too overwhelming for many of us,” shares Zareen. “With Happy Hippie, I wanted to create something joyful, honest, and easy to use. You don’t need ten different products — just the right ones that truly work. This brand carries my full heart.”

Available exclusively on the brand’s official website.