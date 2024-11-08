Zed Black announced as associate gold partner for India-SA T20I series

Zed Black from the house of Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) announced its association as an associate gold partner for India's upcoming T20 International (T20I) cricket series in South Africa. Through this collaboration, Zed Black aims to enhance its brand visibility.

For nearly a decade, MS Dhoni has been the brand ambassador of Zed Black, boosting its presence in the Indian market. The brand has expanded its sports marketing efforts, becoming a prayer partner for Delhi Capitals, sponsoring the MPL Scindia Cup to promote grassroots cricket in Madhya Pradesh, and being involved in bilateral series against Sri Lanka, South Africa, and more.

Ankit Agrawal, director of Zed Black, expressed his enthusiasm, “Cricket is passion that unites us as a country. Partnering with India’s T20I series in South Africa is a moment of pride for Zed Black, as we continue to build our brand on values that resonate deeply with the spirit of cricket - focus, endurance, and achieving new milestones. And with the two ICC Men’s T20I World Cup finalists going head-to-head, this promises to be a nail-biting series.”

The reigning ICC men’s T20I champions, led by Surya Kumar Yadav, will take on South Africa. The 4 matches series begins on November 8 at Durban followed by matches at Port Elizabeth and Centurion with the final game on November 15 in Johannesburg.