Zed Black partners with Madhya Pradesh League 2024 Scindia Cup as an associate sponsor

The partnership aims to develop future cricket champions in the state and engage with its target audience through sporting events.
India's incense sticks manufacturer, Zed Black, has collaborated with the Madhya Pradesh League 2024 (MPL), as an associate sponsor for the Orange cap and Purple cap. Both entities have signed a deal for MPL 2024, the maiden edition of India's regional cricket league.
This alliance underscores Zed Black's commitment to promoting sports and fostering cricketing talent to unearth new stars across Madhya Pradesh. With MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Zed Black adds value by leveraging his status and journey, further motivating young cricketers to pursue excellence and achieve their dreams.
Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) for the Scindia Cup is a franchise-based professional T20 cricket league. It is organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). It is the state's only official franchisee-based cricket league as approved by MPCA & BCCI. The league featured top players of the state (across IPL and international).
It featured five franchise teams: Bhopal Leopards, Gwalior Cheetahs, Jabalpur Lions, Malwa Panthers, and Rewa Jaguars. The tournament was held from June 15 to June 23, 2024 and Jabalpur lions was the winning team for the inaugural MPL edition. The league concluded on Sunday with the Orange Cap, awarded to the highest run-scorer Aniket Verma of Bhopal Leopards, and the Purple Cap was awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the league Shivam Shukla of Rewa Jaguars. The caps symbolised excellence and top performance in the tournament.
Ankit Agarwal, director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) & Zed Black, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "We are thrilled to partner with the MPL as the Orange and Purple Cap sponsor. Cricket is not just a sport in India; it's a passion that unites millions. At Zed Black, we believe in supporting initiatives that bring communities together and inspire the younger generation to pursue their dreams. The MPL provides a fantastic platform for emerging cricketing talent in Madhya Pradesh, and we are proud to be a part of it."
Zed Black has consistently partnered with cricket at various levels. MS Dhoni has been the face of the brand since 2017. The brand also partnered with Delhi Capitals in the past season of IPL. Recently, the company was a part of ISPL, which provided a global platform for tennis ball cricket players to showcase their talent.
By associating with sporting events, the brand connects with its target audience in innovative ways, especially through events with significant youth engagement. Through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing, Zed Black continues its winning streak both on and off the field.