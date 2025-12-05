Zee Entertainment UK partners with Samsung TV Plus for Jodha Akbar channel launch in France

Zee Entertainment UK has launched a dedicated single-IP channel for the historical drama Jodha Akbar on Samsung TV Plus in France. The channel expands Zee’s distribution presence in the region and adds to its existing slate on connected TV platforms.

The launch follows audience response to Zee One in France and is designed to bring a focused offering around the historical series, which has been available internationally in dubbed and subtitled formats.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming television service offering live channels and on-demand content across various genres. The service is accessible on Samsung televisions, Galaxy devices and Samsung Smart Monitors.

Amit Goenka, president – International and digital dusinesses, Zee Entertainment, said: “Jodha Akbar is one of the most acclaimed and watched show on Zee internationally… To continue our legacy of building bridges between languages, cultures, and communities, we are bringing another partnership with Samsung TV Plus to experience the magic of Jodha Akbar as an exclusive single IP channel.”

Antoine Chotard, country lead France & MENA, Samsung TV Plus, said: “Teaming up with Zee allows us to bring Jodha Akbar, a truly iconic and culturally rich series to Samsung TV Plus in France… we’re excited to launch this remarkable IP on the service and look forward to the channel’s success in the French market.”

The move aligns with Zee’s approach of distributing its catalogue through global streaming and connected TV ecosystems. This marks the company’s eighth channel launch in Europe.

The Jodha Akbar channel is available on Samsung TV Plus in France on channel number 4277.