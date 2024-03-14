ZEE5 celebrates International Women's Day 2024 with #NoNaariNoStory campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ZEE5, a video streaming platform, marked International Women’s Day 2024 with a campaign, #NoNaariNoStory. Additionally, ZEE5 is streaming 49 premium titles across 7 languages that are centred around women from March 2 to 17, 2024.
The campaign aims to celebrate women and their multifaceted roles in everyday life, fostering dialogue on women empowerment, well-being, safety, and security, while reiterating the significance of acknowledging and appreciating them.
#NoNaariNoStory was unveiled with a 'Social Media Glitch', executed creatively on the brand’s social media platforms. Key visuals of ZEE TV show airing on ZEE5 featured male leads alone, portraying the incompleteness of the story without the female characters/leads.
The #NoNaariNoStory on social media leveraged a combination of activations, influencer collaborations, actor pushes, and user-generated content contests. The campaign witnessed a reach of over 11.6 million with 4.2 million video views and engaging with 169K+ viewers.
Speaking about the campaign, Abhirup Datta, head of AVOD marketing, at ZEE5, said, "Through this campaign, we aim to express our gratitude to all the women who make our stories and lives complete. We thank all participants, supporters, and our esteemed audience for their enthusiastic participation and support."