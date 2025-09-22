Zeenat Aman is the new face of Tyaani Jewellery's 'Forces of Tyaani' campaign

Few names in Indian cinema carry the same aura as Zeenat Aman — a woman who redefined style for a generation and continues to command reverence today. Now, she brings her presence to Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar as the face of its campaign, ‘Forces of Tyaani.’

Unlike anything she’s been seen in before, Zeenat Aman appears in the campaign styled in contemporary attire, surrounded by artefacts that echo her timeless artistry. In this visual world, she becomes the centrepiece — a work of art adorned in Tyaani’s signature uncut diamond jewellery.

This marks a high point in the ongoing Forces of Tyaani campaign, which has already spotlighted icons like Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi, Jiya Shankar, Shalini Pandey, Kalki Koechlin, and, more recently, Jim Sarbh and Kusha Kapila, among others. With Zeenat Aman’s arrival, the narrative finds its showstopper moment: a figure whose charisma has outlasted eras and whose spirit resonates across generations.

At the heart of the collection is Tyaani’s uncut diamond jewellery. This technique, developed in the 18th century and re-engineered by Tyaani for their modern muses, is celebrated for its lightness and brilliance. Unlike traditional techniques, the stones are set without wax, allowing light to pass through and enhance their natural lustre. Each jewel reflects Tyaani’s balance of traditional technique and contemporary vision, mirroring Zeenat Aman’s own timeless-yet-modern appeal.

In the film, Aman brushes aside the label of a “yesteryear’s icon,” asserting instead that she is — and will remain — the Zeenat Aman, “today, tomorrow, forever.” True to her signature style, she refuses the ordinary and understated, choosing instead to embrace the big, the bold, and the larger-than-life. Just as she declares that “they don’t make icons like they used to,” she draws a parallel with Tyaani Jewellery — iconic then, iconic now.

Commenting on the association, Karan Johar, Founder of Tyaani Jewellery, said: “To have THE Zeenat Aman headline Forces of Tyaani is nothing short of a dream. Her presence has outlasted eras, her words have reshaped narratives, and her legacy stands untamed by time. At Tyaani, we have always believed that individuality is the rarest form of luxury — and Zeenat Aman embodies that truth in every sense.”

The campaign celebrates more than jewellery — it celebrates individuality, inclusivity, and empowerment, inviting every woman to embrace her rhythm, her story, and her spirit with jewels that are both modern and eternal.

Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar is currently present in eight cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.